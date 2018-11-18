A reunion nine years in the making! The original cast of Scrubs appeared alongside each other at an event on Saturday, November 17, for the first time since the hospital-based comedy ended in 2010.

“This is a true story. We have not been together as a full group like this I think since the show wrapped,” the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, said during a panel discussion at the Vulture Festival. “If anybody is doing a TV festival and you call Zach [Braff] and you say there is going to be free alcohol, there’s a chance that we’ll all come.”

Braff — who played Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian on the hit series responded: “But the truth is, we’ve passed on a lot of these and this is the very first one we’ve all come to as a group.”

Scroll down to get nostalgia from pictures of — and quotes from — the reunited cast.