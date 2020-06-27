Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From BF Dalton at Her Midsommar B-Day Party

Sealed with a kiss! Ariana Grande celebrated her birthday with a Midsommar-themed party — and her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, couldn’t help but lean in for a smooch.

The “7 Rings” singer, 27, shared photos via Instagram on Saturday, June 27, from her birthday celebration, which showed her guests wearing flower crowns in a nod to the 2019 horror film, which she said in November was her “favorite bedtime movie.” In one picture, Gomez wrapped his arms around Grande as he kissed her on the cheek.

One day earlier, the “Thank U, Next” singer went Instagram official with the real estate agent. “Almost 27 :),” Grande captioned the post, which included eight other pictures documenting her time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted making out at Bar Louie in Los Angeles.

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are dating after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Aaron Kirman Group employee subtly appearing on Grande’s Instagram Stories.

In May, Gomez made a small cameo in the Victorious alum and Justin Bieber‘s music video “Stuck With U.” The twosome slow-danced and hugged each other in a bedroom during the short clip.

Prior to her relationship with Gomez, Grande dated Mikey Foster, whose group Social House opened for Grande’s Sweetener world tour in 2019. The “Haunt You” singer, 32, penned a sweet tribute to the Florida native for her birthday last year.

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2019.

Us broke the news in March that Grande and Foster “are not dating anymore” after they were first linked in August 2019.

The “Greedy” songstress previously dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson for four months in the summer of 2018. The former couple’s relationship ended shortly after Miller died at the age of 26 from an accidental drug overdose in September of that year.