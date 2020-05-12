New normal. Despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Florence Pugh and boyfriend Zach Braff are still dedicated to keeping a romantic routine while in lockdown.

The 24-year-old Midsommar actress opened up about how she and the 45-year-old Scrubs alum are adjusting to social distancing during a recent episode of the “Table Manners” podcast with Jessie Ware. Though date nights may look a little different to the pair amid the global health crisis, they’re still making an effort to show each other they care.

“I allow one takeaway a week. So that’s our special date night,” the Little Women star explained. Pugh’s love of food has become a social media staple and the duo is enjoying working together on a garden, “growing lovely leaves and lovely elephant garlics” to use in their homemade dishes.

Though Pugh and Braff are making the most of their time together in quarantine, the coronavirus pandemic hits home for them both. The Garden State actor revealed in April that he’s been helping the family of close friend Nick Cordero, who has been suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 for months. While the Broadway star remains in the ICU, his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 10-month-old son have been living in Braff’s Los Angeles guest house. Along with providing a safe and comfortable place to stay, Pugh and Braff have been joining in on a nightly tradition in Cordero’s honor.

“We’re in the Hills at the moment,” the Black Widow star said on the podcast. “One of our good friends is actually really ill and is in a coma in hospital and so what we’re doing — because it’s got all of this old hippie history — people are playing music from the Hills that have been written here or we play it during the day or in the afternoon or evening. So that’s kind of our tradition.”

Kloots, 38, has been providing fans with constant updates on her husband’s health battle and previously thanked supporters for sending their thoughts and prayers in creative ways. “When he hears that everyone is playing his song every day and praying for him, and now it’s on the radio. … He won’t believe it,” she admitted during an emotional interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King.

As Cordero, 41, continues on the road to recovery, Pugh and Braff have begun to appreciate the different ways their community has come together to support their friend.

“They do these kind of like isolated gigs on the top of people’s roofs,” she explained. “It’s really beautiful and you can go out on your porch and just listen to all the music.”