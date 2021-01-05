Not hiding! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen dropping off their things at his house in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 3, after attending a wedding together that weekend.

The “Golden” crooner, 26, and Wilde, 36, exited a car with bags in hand as they arrived back in L.A. after spending time in Montecito, California. The snaps were taken one day before the duo made headlines for holding hands at Jeffrey Azoff‘s nuptials, which Styles officiated. A source later told Us Weekly that the X Factor UK alum jokingly called Wilde his “girlfriend” during the socially distanced event.

Shortly before her outing with Styles, whom she met while directing him in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis after nearly a decade together. Us confirmed in November 2020 that the duo called off their seven-year engagement. The House alum and Sudeikis, 45, share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source revealed at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

News broke in September 2020 that Styles was joining Chris Pine and Florence Pugh in Wilde’s latest directorial project, a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. The former One Direction member replaced Shia LaBeouf in the film — and quickly found a connection with the filmmaker.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us exclusively after pics of the duo went viral. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2011. Sudeikis later proposed in 2012 after two years of dating. Though Wilde’s split from the Saturday Night Live alum came as a shock to some fans, an insider revealed at the time that the former couple clashed over the Booksmart director’s “busier” schedule.

“They’re both successful in their own right and have multiple projects in the works. … They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways,” the source added. “Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”

Styles, for his part, has been linked to a wide array of high-profile women, including Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. While speaking with Vogue for his December cover story, the “Fine Line” singer said he was “too much of a gentleman to name names” when it comes to his love life.

Scroll down to see more pics of Styles and Wilde following their weekend getaway.