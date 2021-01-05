Love on her terms! As a highly sought-after A-list actress, Olivia Wilde can have her pick of Hollywood’s most notable men.

Wilde, born Olivia Jane Cockburn, married Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli when she was just 19 years old. While explaining their decision to elope, the House alum admitted that it was initially “hard to imagine settling down” at such a young age.

“But there was this wave of romantic excitement and an overwhelming sense that we were supposed to be family,” she told Women’s Health in 2008. “We were very open to the idea that if it didn’t work, we would let it go its course. No pressure.”

The duo parted ways in 2011 after eight years of marriage. The Washington, D.C. native has since acknowledged that she feels she got married too young.

“I really had a sense that I had stunted my growth. I think that’s one of the things that made me feel so uncomfortable in my marriage,” she said on Lifetime’s The Conversation in 2012. “It was really no fault of my husband. It was me realizing that I had sort of arrested development. I knew the only way I was going to grow the f–k up was to learn to take care of myself.”

Wilde later appeared to find her happily ever after with Jason Sudeikis, who she began dating in late 2011 after his marriage to filmmaker Kay Cannon ended in 2010. Following the pair’s engagement in 2013 after two years of dating, they welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

The Butter actress referred to the Ted Lasso actor as “the great love of my life” in a Marie Clarie interview from 2013, adding, “I was such a fan of his and had always fancied his speed and his intelligence. He’s a brilliant actor with a brain like lightning.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the longtime couple had called it quits after nine years together. “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults. It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them,” a source exclusively told Us.

Following the news of their split, the Booksmart director turned heads in January 2021 after being linked to her Don’t Worry Darling colleague Harry Styles. The duo were photographed attending Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff’s intimate wedding ceremony. The “Lights Up” crooner even referred to Wilde as his “girlfriend” while officiating the event, a source told Us.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a second insider revealed. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Scroll down to explore Wilde’s dating history through the years.