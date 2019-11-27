Ladies’ man! Justin Timberlake paired up with a slew of A-listers before settling down with wife Jessica Biel in 2012. The singer counts Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, Jenna Dewan, Fergie, Alyssa Milano and more famous females as his exes.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 after dating on and off for five years. The couple welcomed son Silas in April 2015.

Despite his committed relationship, the actor’s love life continues to make headlines. Timberlake and his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright caused a frenzy in November 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New Orleans. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two were “just friends.”

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha,” an insider said, while another source added: “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up.”

Wainwright’s rep also denied that there was any “validity to this speculation.”

Before his PDA scandal, Timberlake often gushed about his marriage to Biel. “My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he wrote via Instagram in March 2019. “You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new.”

The Grammy winner shared similar sentiments in his 2018 book, Hindsight. “She’s become a huge influence in my life, and I have such admiration for her. … She’s a very good writer. She’s a poet. She’s a tremendous actor. She’s funny,” he raved. “She changed me. She changed my life.”

Timberlake went on to note that Biel is “a different person” than when they met. “We should say ‘I will’ instead of ‘I do’ when we get married because people constantly change, both physically and mentally,” he explained. “I’ve watched my wife change. I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshipped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. … I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired.”

