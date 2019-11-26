Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright made headlines when they were spotted holding hands during a night out in New Orleans and Us Weekly can now share the pictures.

The Palmer costars were photographed together — and seen getting cozy — at a bar in Louisiana on Thursday, November 21. The “Can’t Stop This Feeling” singer, who is married to Jessica Biel, sat at a table on the balcony of The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street with Wainwright, 30, holding hands and talking to one another.

The photos showed Timberlake, 38, who didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring, holding hands with the actress under a table and drinking together. At one point, Wainwright could be seen resting her hand on the “Cry Me a River” singer’s knee.

A video posted by The Sun on Saturday, November 23, also showed the Trolls actor looking unsteady on his feet and putting his arm around the Raising Dion star’s waist.

But a source who was at the bar on Thursday told Us that the pair are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source told Us. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

“They are like brother and sister,” a second insider revealed to Us. “They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

Wainwright’s representative told Us in a statement: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

The two actors are currently shooting the movie Palmer, which is a drama about an ex-college football star who returns home after being in prison. The “Mirror” singer was spotted back at work on the set on Monday, November 25.

