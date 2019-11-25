Back on the clock. Justin Timberlake returned to work on the set of his movie Palmer on Sunday, November 24, after being spotted showing PDA with his costar Alisha Wainwright.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 38, was spotted arriving on location in New Orleans in a black SUV. He kept it casual in a black Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and white sneakers while holding two water bottles. He immediately went inside his trailer and later came out holding a coffee cup.

Timberlake seemed to be in good spirits after putting on his character’s blue prison uniform and work boots. At one point, he hugged and shook hands with a man who appeared to be a crew member.

Later in the day, the “Suit & Tie” singer changed clothes twice more, first opting for a white T-shirt over a beige long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, and eventually a plaid button-down shirt with a green jacket.

The sighting came three days after Timberlake and Wainwright, 30, enjoyed a night out with their castmates on NOLA’s historic Bourbon Street. The pair sat next to each other on the balcony of the Old Absinthe House bar on Thursday, November 21, and were seen holding hands under a table. The actress was also photographed resting her hand on her costar’s leg. Timberlake, who has been married to Jessica Biel for seven years, did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring.

A source later told Us Weekly that the costars are “just friends,” adding, “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.” A second insider added, “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

Wainwright’s rep also addressed the rumors, telling Us in a statement, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

The former ‘NSync member and Biel, 37, started dating in January 2007. They got married in October 2012 and welcomed their now-4-year-old son, Silas, in April 2015.

