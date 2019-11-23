Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands and getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.

In photos posted by The Sun, the singer and actor, 38, was seated alongside Wainwright, 30, on the balcony of The Absinthe House, a Big Easy bar on Bourbon Street, on Thursday, November 21.

Wainwright was spotted resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee and they were also covertly seen holding hands under a table, with the “SexyBack” singer appearing to not be wearing his wedding ring.

The Sun reports that the pair were chatting and drinking in the bar at around midnight and were smiling and laughing together.

A video also shows Timberlake — who is married to Jessica Biel — putting his arm around the actress’ waist. He appeared to have been drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet as he leaned on a wall for support.

An onlooker told The Sun that Timberlake grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee and she started gently stroking his leg. Then he grabbed her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.

A source who was at the bar tells Us Weekly that Timberlake and Wainwright are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source added. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Wainwright and Timberlake costar in the drama Palmer, which is about a former college football star who goes back to his hometown after a stint in prison.

The Friends With Benefits actor wed Biel, 37, in a romantic ceremony in Italy in October 2012. They share son Silas, 4.

The couple took their relationship public in January 2007, after Timberlake split from Cameron Diaz. Three years later an insider told Us Weekly that the former boybander had toned down his partying to appease the 7th Heaven star. “He hasn’t been hitting clubs; he’s on good behavior,” the source told Us.

The pair split in February 2011 but they rekindled their romance that July and announced their engagement in December.

Biel paid an emotional tribute to her husband earlier this year as he wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour.

“I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” she said in an Instagram video backstage at his concert in April. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” she continued. “You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

She concluded: “You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

The “Mirror” singer commented on her post, writing, “I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin