Curly-haired JT is back! Jessica Biel paid tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake’s ‘NSync era in a ‘90s-inspired Halloween costume.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

Biel, 37, donned a metallic jumpsuit and curly wig in a recreation of the 38-year-old “Bye Bye Bye” singer’s old school look at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 25.

Timberlake, meanwhile, came in costume dressed as a giant microphone. The couple were accompanied by four friends who were dressed as former ‘NSync bandmates JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.

The Limetown star’s costume comes after a 1999 interview resurfaced of Biel shading Timberlake’s boy band. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 22, Jimmy Fallon, 45, played a video clip of Biel claiming that she doesn’t listen to their music, which at the time had become a phenomenon.

Celebrity Kids Rocking Adorable Halloween Costumes

“To be honest, I don’t really listen [to them]. I haven’t really,” she said. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

Present-day Biel admitted to Fallon that she still isn’t familiar with the group’s music.

“Not really,” she said. “I mean, listen, it became very clear to me just a month ago when we were with our friends. We were hanging out again in Italy somewhere. We were trying to play Truth or Dare, which is the dumbest thing to do with a bunch of late 30-year-olds. It’s a bad idea. Everyone knows each other’s truth, so it’s boring. So[,] we just played Dare, and my dare was I have to sing an ‘NSync song, all the lyrics, all the melodies, and I literally … I couldn’t. I only know three words: ‘Bye, bye, bye,’ which I guess is one word three times.”

7 Things We Learned About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel From His Book ‘Hindsight’

She added that, although her husband tried to help her with the lyrics, the experience was still “humiliating.”

This isn’t the only evidence that Biel wasn’t a big ‘NSync fan. In September, her former 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell told Us Weekly that Biel “used to make fun” of her for liking the band.

Biel and Timberlake began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. They are the parents of 4-year-old son, Silas.