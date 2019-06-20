No more bad blood! Not all celebrity feuds are created equally, but several stars have put their difference aside after publicly fighting.

Taylor Swift, for example, has made headlines for feuding with multiple celebrities. And while she has squashed some of her beef, the “ME!” singer is still at odds with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The drama between Swift and the couple began in 2009 after the rapper crashed the “You Belong With Me” songstress’ acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to say Beyoncé deserved the honor.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you … Imma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time … one of the best videos of all time!” West declared at the time. The controversial moment reportedly inspired Swift’s 2010 track “Innocent.”

While West and Swift briefly buried the hatchet in 2015, the feud was back on when the Yeezy designer rapped in his song “Famous” that he “made that bitch famous,” referring to Swift. Kardashian then got involved when she defended her husband, sharing footage of Swift approving of some of the lyrics in West’s aforementioned track — the video did not include the “that bitch” line.

As a result, Kardashian seemingly labeled Swift a snake through a series of emojis, prompting fans of the reality star to flood the “Better Than Revenge” singer’s Instagram with the reptile emoji.

“I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” Swift responded to the controversy in 2016.

While time will tell if Swift becomes friendly with the Kardashian-Wests, other feuds already have a happy ending: