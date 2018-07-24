The Cheetah Girls was released nearly 15 years ago, but it just became North West’s “new obsession,” according to her mom, Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, revealed on her Instagram Story on Monday, July 23, that she was watching the 2003 Disney Channel original movie with her 5-year-old daughter. Her posts made fans go wild because Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, used to date Adrienne Bailon, one of the musical’s stars.

Kim tagged Bailon, 34, in her videos and joked, “Should I break the news to North that this could [have] been her auntie ?!?!?!”

The Real cohost caught wind of the reality star’s posts hours later. “Just woke up to this! LOL,” she wrote on her own Instagram Story. “This hairstyle and this outfit. HYSTERICAL. CHEETAHLICIOUS.”

Rob, 31, and Bailon dated from 2007 to 2009. She later claimed that they broke up because he cheated on her. However, the actress-singer has remained close to the Kardashian family ever since.

The Cheetah Girls were also a girl group made up of the movie’s four leading ladies: Bailon, Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan. During one of their world tours, they made a homemade short film titled Meow that featured cameos from both Kim and Rob.

“So North requested we watch The Cheetah Girls movies tonight! And I found something really special,” Kim tweeted on Monday. “When they were on tour we made an epic horror movie called Meow and I found it on YouTube.”

The social media mogul then shared a link to the three-part video. Bailon retweeted it and wrote, “LOL.”

Rob was most recently linked to Blac Chyna from January to December 2016. The ex-fiancés share daughter Dream, 20 months. Meanwhile, Bailon married Israel Houghton in November 2016.

