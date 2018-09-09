Now that’s what you call a reconciliation! Drake and Meek Mill have officially put an end to their longtime feud ― and they did it in a big way.

The two reunited at Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, September 8, during Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour concert.

Mill, 31, surprised fans when he joined the “God’s Plan” rapper on stage, leading the crowd to go wild.

Hours later, Drake, 31, took to Instagram to share his excitement about their newfound peace.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career,” he captioned a photo of himself shaking Mill’s hand. “@meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)”

Fans shared their thoughts on the squashed beef, praising the rappers for working things out.

“Exactly what the world needs good energy to enlighten the youth to forgive and build rather than tearing each other down amazing bro,” a Drake follower commented.

Another added: “RESPECT🙏🏾 So many people look up to y’all. They now will understand real men work it out. This POWERFUL.”

The “Dangerous” artist also posted the same picture to his Instagram with a simple, yet straightforward, message.

“MEEK MILL X @champagnepapi WE BOTH HAPPY AS SHITTT! 😁😁,” he wrote.

The hard feelings between the newly minted pals began in 2015 when Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter to write his songs in a series of tweets. “Stop comparing drake to me too …. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album [Dreams Worth More Than Money] because we found out!” he tweeted at the time. “The whole game know forreal they scared to tell the truth! I can’t wait to [see] these guys and sit back and act like they don’t know!”

The Degrassi alum responded with multiple diss tracks following the claims, including his popular hit tune, “Back to Back.”

Days prior to Drake and Mill’s performance together, Kanye West, who has also been feuding with Drake, put an end to the hard feelings in a tweet on Wednesday, September 5. “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he began multiple tweets. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

