Buried the hatchet! AnnaLynne McCord spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about what she thinks caused her feud with her costar Shenae Grimes on the set of 90210.

McCord recently revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that they didn’t get along while filming The CW reboot, and she told Us ego had a lot to do with it. “There was just discrepancies, ego, so much ego,” she said at the premiere of her movie First We Take Brooklyn on Wednesday, February 7. “When you’re that young — Shenae was 18, I was 20 — we got this crazy show that had so much hype around it and our egos were out of this world.”

“When that happens, you’re kind of thrown into this limelight of Hollywood and early success, and all those things and you’re dealing with your own demons, which she and I both were, secretly,” she continued. “Our hidden stories were very much a big part of what caused us to be the people that perhaps we were.”

McCord, 30, revealed to Williams on Tuesday, February 6, that after five years of being “at each other’s throats,” Grimes, 28, called her the day before the show wrapped in 2013. They have since put their differences aside and are friends now. McCord attended Grimes’ wedding to model Josh Beech that same year, and the actresses even have dinner dates together.

“Obviously we’ve talked about it a million times now that we’re friends. We hang out at the hot tub at her place,” she told Us. “Last time I was there, I cooked chicken parmigiana, we hung out in her hot tub till 3 a.m. Her neighbors were like, ‘Shut up!’ So we’re like this close now and we’ve talked about so many things.”

The Amerigeddon actress also revealed to Us that she was dealing with her own trauma, which is what caused her to have issues with her costar. “I know for me I have severe anxiety, I was dealing with trauma that I had never coped with, never even faced, never even acknowledged, and all of that stuff comes out when you’re working 18 to 20 hours a day and you’re with these same people,” she said. “You see them more than your family, more than your boyfriend. So they’re the ones that you take everything out on, and I think Shanae and I have such strong personalities, the friction was there and it was an energy thing as well.”

She added: “That’s the beauty of trying to grow up a little bit, right? Growing up in front of people is hard.”

The CW drama aired from 2008 to 2013.

First We Take Brooklyn opens in theaters on Friday, February 9 and was directed by Danny A. Abeckaser.

