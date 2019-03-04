Justin Timberlake posted a sweet message to his wife, Jessica Biel, as she celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, March 3.

“My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 38, captioned five cute photos of the pair on Instagram. “You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

The tribute got more than 384,000 likes in under an hour with fans posting comments approving of the former boybander’s adorable sentiments.

“Y’all are just the cutest!!” wrote one commenter. “Oh my word… so sweet. You two are so lucky to have found each other!! Happy Birthday!! And here is to many yet to come!” wrote another.

“You have no idea how lucky you are! @jessicabiel is indeed America’s sweet heart. A TRUE BEAUTY without makeup. She is loved by all. And JT @justintimberlake you got your diamond. God Bless,” another fan added.

The couple, who wed in October 2012, share 3-year-old son Silas.

“Justin and Jessica are really in love, and their marriage is so strong right now,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last July. “Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

The “Filthy” singer wrote about his love for his wife in his 2018 book Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

“I’ve watched my wife change,” he wrote. “I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired.”

