Jason Sudeikis Hopes Ex Olivia Wilde Will ‘Snap Out of It’ Amid Harry Styles Romance: ‘He’s Desperate’ to Win Her Back

By

Harry Styles fans were heartbroken when photos emerged of him holding hands with Olivia Wilde, but no one was more upset about the new relationship than her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s desperate to” win Wilde back so that they can “repair their family.”

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock; Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock; Nigel Roddis/EPA/Shutterstock

Sudeikis, 45, and Wilde, 36, who share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, had been dating for nine years and were engaged for seven when Us confirmed in November 2020 that they had called it quits. However, the timeline of their split has continued to make headlines since she and Styles, 26, went public with their budding romance earlier this month at the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.

While a Wilde source previously told Us that the Booksmart director ended her engagement to the Saturday Night Live alum earlier in 2020, a Sudeikis insider insisted that it happened “after she had already gotten close to Harry” on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

“Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split,” the Sudeikis insider claimed. A Styles source, meanwhile, assured Us that the former One Direction member “did not break up an engagement.”

