On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are hopping across the pond to London. The hosts explore the details surrounding Jason Sudeikis’ rumored new lady love Keeley Hazell, with a source telling Us, “Jason and Keeley are platonic friends. He absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship” — plus how coparenting could work between the former couple.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps Before PDA Photos Surfaced

Additionally, Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast explores all of the candid new quotes from Demi Lovato regarding her past relapse and drama-filled year. The “Skyscraper” singer recently revealed that she had three strokes and a heart attack amid her 2018 overdose.

Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021

The 28-year-old spoke about her new docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, at a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, February 17, telling reporters,​ “I am holding myself accountable, I learned a lot from my past, I was sober for six years and I learned so much from that journey.”

Furthermore, the hosts unveil the details behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy reveal photo shoot. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Us that Archie, 9 months, will soon be a big brother, adding, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

