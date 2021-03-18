Hot Hollywood >Episode 119

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pack on the PDA Amid Infidelity Accusations and Prince Harry’s Tense Phone Call with Brother William

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down what’s really going on between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

After the couple was spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, March, 17. The vacation came after the singer, 51 and the former Yankees player, 45, released a statement saying they were staying together despite reports they had ended their engagement. “All the reports are inaccurate,” the couple said in a statement to TMZ. “We are working through some things.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lopez and Rodriguez’s alleged issues of infidelity were first brought to light when Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover claimed during part one of the Bravo reality show’s season 7 reunion that his costar Madison Lecroy had been “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men,” and ‘ex-MLB players.” At the time, LeCroy denied the accusations and even said she was willing to take ‘a lie detector test’ to prove it. Rodriguez has also denied these allegations with a source close to the UFC gym owner telling Us, “Alex has never met Madison in person.”

Additionally, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast unveils all the details surrounding the tense phone between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, after Harry’s explosive tell-all CBS interview. A source tells Us, “Harry and William have spoken since the interview, the lines of communication have been opened.” We look into their upcoming reunion and whether the memory of their late mother is enough to heal their royal rift. “For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” the source tells Us, sharing that Harry and William will present a united front at the July 1st installation of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry’s Tense Phone Call with Brother William
Prince Harry and Prince William Shutterstock

Furthermore, the hosts dish on Matt James’ tense final rose ceremony, why James didn’t propose to the winner Rachel Kirkconnell and what the future could mean for The Bachelor franchise.

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details of Drew Barrymore’s barefoot walk through the streets of New York and look into the reports that Pete Davidson has married his childhood friend Michelle Mootreddy. This and more! Listen!

