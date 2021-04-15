Hot Hollywood >Episode 124

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez End Their Engagement, Colton Underwood Comes Out

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into the factors that led to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ending their two-year engagement. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 51, and former Yankee player, 45, released a joint statement to the Today show saying in part, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Everything J. Lo and A-Rod Said About Their Wedding Before Split

Read article

This news comes after the shocking allegations that Rodriguez had slid into the DMs of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. LeCroy’s costar Craig Conover alleged on the season 7 reunion in January, “You flew to Miami to f-ck an ex-MLB player!” While the name was bleeped in the reunion, LeCroy later confirmed her costar was referring to Rodriguez.

J Lo A Rod Breakup Colton Comes Out
A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez and Colton Underwood. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Later, the hosts discuss the brave coming out story of former Bachelor Colton Underwood. In his Wednesday, April 14, Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, Underwood, 29, said, “I’ve been running from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Colton Underwood Tells Billy Eichner He ‘Loves Being Gay’ After Coming Out

Read article

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details about Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral and why Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking next to each other during the procession. A Buckingham spokesperson tells Us: “These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama.”

For this and much more, listen now!

Episode 123

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Khloe Kardashian Devastated Over Unretouched Photo
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding the leak of an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian taken by one of her assistants. The reality star, 36, is...
Flip podcast card

Episode 122

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Breaking Down RHOSLC’s Jen Shah's Fraud Charges
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding the arrest of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s’ Jen Shah. According to the Southern District U.S....
Flip podcast card

Episode 120

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor Spark Romance Rumors
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we separate fact from fiction with regards to those Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor dating rumors. The Saturday Night Live star was photographed in Altrincham,...
Flip podcast card

Episode 119

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: J. Lo and A-Rod Spotted Making Out After Drama
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down what’s really going on between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous...
Flip podcast card