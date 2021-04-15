On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into the factors that led to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ending their two-year engagement. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 51, and former Yankee player, 45, released a joint statement to the Today show saying in part, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

This news comes after the shocking allegations that Rodriguez had slid into the DMs of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. LeCroy’s costar Craig Conover alleged on the season 7 reunion in January, “You flew to Miami to f-ck an ex-MLB player!” While the name was bleeped in the reunion, LeCroy later confirmed her costar was referring to Rodriguez.

Later, the hosts discuss the brave coming out story of former Bachelor Colton Underwood. In his Wednesday, April 14, Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, Underwood, 29, said, “I’ve been running from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details about Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral and why Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking next to each other during the procession. A Buckingham spokesperson tells Us: “These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama.”

For this and much more, listen now!