On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into all the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The duo called off their engagement in 2002, but have recently been seen having dinner in Los Angeles and jetting away for a vacation in Big Sky Montana. While one source tells Us “the two looked very happy together” in Montana, another source says, “Jen and Ben have always remained friends and have a lot of love for each other.”

Later, the hosts dive into the shocking details surrounding Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his unique childhood in the royal family comparing his upbringing “a mix between, The Truman Show and living in a zoo.” The Heart of Invictus host also made a reference to his mother, the late Princess Diana, “Look at what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it’s going to happen again?”

Even more, the hosts discuss the cancelation of The Ellen Show and break down what the host had to say about the ending, telling Today’s Savannah Guthrie that she felt like she was “being canceled,” referring to allegations that DeGeneres created a toxic workplace. “I really don’t understand it, I still don’t understand it,” DeGeneres said, calling the allegations “too orchestrated” and “too coordinated.” The hosts also look at what lead Kourtney Kardashian to tattoo her new beau, Travis Barker, and reveal the details of Armie Hammer’s new girlfriend.

For this and much more, listen now!