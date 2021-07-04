Hot Hollywood >Episode 129

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Prince Harry and Prince William to Heal Royal Rift

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Prince Harry and Prince Williams’ reunion at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1. The brothers have been feuding, but royal sources say this could all be in the past. “They didn’t mend the bond at the funeral,” the insider notes, referring to Prince Philip’s April service. “But since the birth of Harry’s daughter, Lili , they want to move forward. Both brothers are ready to move past the rift and have a good relationship again.”

William and Harry to Be Joined by ‘Close Family’ for Diana Statue Unveiling

The brothers both attended the memorial and statue unveiling for their late mother, Princess Diana, in England on Thursday and were planning to "make up" at the event, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Hot Hollywood Podcast Prince Harry Heal Wounds With Brother William
Prince Harry and Prince William. Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (2)

'Heartbroken' Queen Hopes Harry Will Return Home After Philip's Death

Two months after William, 39, and Harry, 36, saw each other at Philip’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana. With the birth of the new baby girl, the brothers are ready to bridge the gap between them.

Later, we reveal the details surrounding Britney Spears’ plans to finally petition the court to end the conservatorship and get her life back. A source tells Us, “Britney is going to file with the court to end her the conservatorship and take her life back from her father, she’s ready to be free.”

