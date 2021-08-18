On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into why Laura Prepon decided to leave the church of Scientology. “I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” the 41-year-old “That 70’s Show” actress told People magazine. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, medicated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Prepon joined the controversial church in 1999 to help her gain control of her emotions. “When I first got into Scientology, I did Personal Values and Integrity and then Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life. These courses touched on the observations I was aware of when I was younger,” the Orange Is the New Black alum said in 2014.

Now, she credits her husband, Ben Foster, with teaching her new ways to become spiritual: “We meditate daily and I’m really liking it because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

Next, the hosts reveal details about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s new life in Tennessee. A source tells Us, “Justin and Jessica’s marriage was hell for a while, they went through a very tense time next they had to retreat. They made the decision to get out of Los Angeles and take some time away and they’re so happy that they did.”

The former NSYNCer and the “Summer Catch” star purchased a property in Timberlake’s home state around five years ago in a small town called Leiper’s Fork: “The past couple of years they’ve been splitting their time between their homes in Tennessee and Montana, they’re hardly ever in L.A. they both prefer the country life, it’s great for the boys because they have so much space and so much freedom.”

The source tells Us this has been the best thing for their relationship and their family adding, “Justin grew up in Tennessee and he always said that’s where he wanted to stroke down and raise kids. Jessica loves it there, but she wanted a place in the mountains so they have the place in Big Sky too, that way they can have the best of both worlds.”

Us also looks into the recent auction of RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s memorabilia items after her estranged husband’s financial issues and looks into Kelly Clarkson’s post-split life.

