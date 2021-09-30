On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Britney Spears’ major court victory and why she is finally free from being under her dad’s control.

Us Weekly confirmed that on Wednesday, September 29, a judge suspended Jamie Spears from his role as his daughters’ conservator. This decision was at the request of Britney, 39, and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Both Britney and her father’s legal teams are due back in court on November 12 to determine whether the conservatorship, which Britney has been under since 2008, should be completely done away with.

The “Toxic” singer posted on Instagram following the ruling, “On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!” [the 39-year-old pop Queen]the Pop Princess shared alongside a video of her flying a plane.

Next, the hosts look into the rumors that Angelina Jolie is dating The Weeknd. A source tells Us, “Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on, “ the insider adds that the “Starboy” singer is “in awe of Angelina.”

The possible couple were first spotted together at Giorgio in Los Angeles in July. Two months later, they were photographed at the same Italian restaurant.

Previously a source shared with Us in July that the “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer and the “Salt” actress were keeping things professional, but “got along great.”

Lastly, Us also looks into Olivia Jade Giannulli drama-filed week while competing on “Dancing With the Stars”. The Youtuber was accused of receiving “special treatment” on the show, with speculation that the daughter of Lori Loughlin, 21, had a “deal” in place with ABC to ensure she would be on at least three episodes.

ABC executive, Robert Mills shut down the rumors, “This is the dumbest this I’ve ever hear,” he tweeted. “The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast regulations.”

For this and much more listen above!