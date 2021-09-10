On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss all the details of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy announcement the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, confirmed via social media on Tuesday, September 7, that she and Scott, 29, are pregnant with baby No. 2.

“@travisscott,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the post, which showed her positive pregnancy test and sonogram shots. Us reported in August that the on-off couple were expecting another baby.

Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance in the official announcement, sharing the news with Kris Jenner.

“Are you pregnant?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch, 65, asked in the adorable footage while looking at ultrasound photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Later in the podcast, the hosts look into the shocking news that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filled a motion to step down as her conservator after more than a decade in the role.

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to Us. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

Next up, Us gets into the chaos surrounding Jen Shah and the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A new sneak peek of the show, released on Tuesday, shows the entrepreneur, 47, realizing she is about to be taken into FBI custody.

“I have some bad news,” she tells her RHOSLC costar Heather Gay. “I just got a phone call and I need to go.”

Cameras were rolling on the casts getaway as they learn about the scandal. Shah was accused of allegedly defrauding clients in a telemarketing scheme upon her March arrest.

“Real Housewives star charged in massive fraud and money laundering scheme, “Whitney Rose reads aloud. “I have the f-king chills.”

For this and much more listen above!