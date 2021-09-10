Hot Hollywood >Episode 134

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Kylie Jenner Confirms 2nd Pregnancy, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick Breakup

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss all the details of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy announcement the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, confirmed via social media on Tuesday, September 7, that she and Scott, 29, are pregnant with baby No. 2.

Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Wanting More Kids

Read article

“@travisscott,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the post, which showed her positive pregnancy test and sonogram shots. Us reported in August that the on-off couple were expecting another baby.

Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance in the official announcement, sharing the news with Kris Jenner.

Hot Hollywood Podcast Kylie Jenner confirms pregnancy Amelia Gray breaks up Scott
Kylie Jenner and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

“Are you pregnant?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch, 65, asked in the adorable footage while looking at ultrasound photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Later in the podcast, the hosts look into the shocking news that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filled a motion to step down as her conservator after more than a decade in the role.

Britney Has 'Found Her Voice' in Conservatorship Battle: 'No Stopping Her'

Read article

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to Us. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

Next up, Us gets into the chaos surrounding Jen Shah and the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A new sneak peek of the show, released on Tuesday, shows the entrepreneur, 47, realizing she is about to be taken into FBI custody.

“I have some bad news,” she tells her RHOSLC costar Heather Gay. “I just got a phone call and I need to go.”

Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now

Read article

Cameras were rolling on the casts getaway as they learn about the scandal. Shah was accused of allegedly defrauding clients in a telemarketing scheme upon her March arrest.

“Real Housewives star charged in massive fraud and money laundering scheme, “Whitney Rose reads aloud. “I have the f-king chills.”

For this and much more listen above!

Episode 133

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark Dating Rumors
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dating rumors. Earlier this month, the Big Little Lies, 32, star sparked romance speculation when...
Flip podcast card

Episode 133

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Inside Kourtney and Scott's Feud Over Travis Barker
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with her ex Scott Disick and how Younes Bendjima started it all. Genius Kardashian-Jenner...
Flip podcast card

Episode 132

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: J. Lo and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA in France
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s 52 birthday trip with Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” singer, 52, and Affleck, 48,...
Flip podcast card

Episode 132

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Laura Prepon Leaves the Church of Scientology
Laura Prepon and Justin Timberlake. Shutterstock (2)On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into why Laura Prepon decided to leave the church of Scientology. “I’m no longer...
From: "Freestone, Tom" Date: August 18, 2021 at 3:31:21 PM EDT To: "Cronin, Travis" , "Hearon, Sarah" , "Laske, Kelly" Cc: "Rafin, Christine" , "Lippman, Eli" , "Tharp, Sharon" Subject: Hot Hollywood Episode 142 ﻿ Here is the link to this week's episode - please send back a link to the article. https://bit.ly/2UwBH36 Episode # - 142 Title: Laura Prepon Leaves Scientology + Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Move East Description: Us Weekly shares all the details of Laura Prepon’s decision to leave Scientology. Plus, we break down all the info about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s move to the country. Social - https://us-weeklys-hot-hollywood.simplecast.com/episodes/laura-prepon-leaves-scientology-justin-timberlake-and-jessica-biel-move-east-bJcVdxRG Webpage - https://www.usmagazine.com/podcasts/hot-hollywood/ Episode Embed -
Flip podcast card

Episode 131

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Breaking Down Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Drama
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss the role Blake Shelton is playing in Kelly Clarkson’s divorce. A source tells Us, “Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have remained...
Flip podcast card