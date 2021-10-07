'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Duchess Kate Is Ready to Take the Crown

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Queen Elizabeth III and Duchess Kate’s closed-door meetings about Kate’s future in the royal family.

A source told Us Weekly: “Over time, Kate has proved to the queen that she can be trusted and they developed a great relationship.” The source continued, “Kate has become a fearless public figure and knows protocols like the back of her hand, Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen.”

This was not always the case for Middleton, “During her early days as a Royal, Kate felt nervous around Elizabeth, she was desperate to impress,” the insider explains. “Kate us always believed in herself and feel she has developed the wisdom, courage and strength to be a success.” Sorry, Prince Charles!

Next, the hosts look into the intervention of Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest, 46, has been put on notice by his team and they’re telling him, it’s time for a break!

The American Idol host was noticeably absent from Live With Kelly and Ryan late last month, leaving Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, to fill in for Seacrest at the last minute.

“His team was so concerned they staged a work intervention,” the source tells Us. “Ryan was in bad shape.”

A separate source claims there’s no reason for his fans to be worried. “Ryan has been doing his radio show, live on the air and is getting ready to head to American Idol auditions,”the second insider spills.“He recognizes he needs to find windows of time to rest during these busy windows of work.”

Lastly, Us also looks into Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s child support case, why Richards, 50, was absent from the proceedings and what went down in court.

For this and much more listen above!