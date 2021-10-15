Hot Hollywood >Episode 136

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Redefine Their Relationship and Adele Opens Up

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss how Kim Kardashian is still working with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, and what the future of their relationship will look like.

Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year from the Yeezus rapper, but the KKW mogul is still keeping up with many parts of their relationship. A source told Us Weekly, “They are together romantically anymore, but they still work as collaborators.”

Kim and Kanyes redefined relationship and Adele tells all!
Kim Kardashian and Adele. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; NBC/YouTube

The “Jam (Turn it Up)” singer and the Grammy winner wed in 2014 and still share their children:​​ North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.​​ A second source told Us, “Kim and Kanye will always want to coparent together, they both love their kids and want to be in their lives.”

Next, the hosts look into the revealing new quotes Adele has said this week. The pop star’s latest album, 30, has been announced and the “In The Deep” singer has been talking to various outlets to promote the new venture.

During an Instagram Live, she was asked by a fan about the best date she’s been on, Adele responded “Best date I’ve ever been on? Escape rooms!” The singer’s answer of her best dating experience came weeks after she and Rich Paul, who is LeBron James’ spots agent went Instagram official.

The “Chasing Pavements” singer posted a trio of snaps on September 19, the latter of which she was cozying up to the Klurch Sports Group founder. She added a simple red heart caption as the duo were all smiled in a photo booth portrait from a friends’ wedding

Lastly, Us also looks into Erika Jayne’s newest legal woes. Legal expert Jay Edelson claimed that Erika’s lavish lifestyle has not changed amid her and her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal battle.

“I mean there are reports that’s she’s making as much as $600,000 for the season,” Edelson said on the​ “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday, October 13.

For this and much more listen above!

