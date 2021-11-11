On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss the tragic deaths that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston.

Scott was performing his set at the concert when authorities say the “crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage at around 9:15 pm.” There were around 50,000 people who attended the festival at NRG Park.

“The crowd compressing caused some panic and it started causing injuries,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said after the incident. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Eight festival-goers from ages 14-27 sadly lost their lives in the commotion and one 9-year-old remains fighting for his life in intensive care. Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with their second child, was at the concert and defended him.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming of performing,” she said in an Instagram post.

Scott’s attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, meanwhile, critiqued what he called finger-pointing and accused Houston officials of inconsistent messages.

“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like that from happening again,” McPherson said.

Next, the hosts continue the Kardashian updates and look into the new young model that Kanye West has been seen with several times amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper attended a Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old model by his side.

While it remains unclear when the two started hanging out, one week earlier, Vinetria attended West’s Sunday Service performance and posted a photo from inside the event.

The news of Kanye’s rumored new love interest comes just days after rumors that his soon-to-be ex-wife is spending time with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

For this and much more listen above!