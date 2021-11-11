Hot Hollywood >Episode 138

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy and Kanye West Moves On From Kim Kardashian

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss the tragic deaths that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston.

Bethenny Frankel Donates $10,000 to 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim

Scott was performing his set at the concert when authorities say the “crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage at around 9:15 pm.” There were around 50,000 people who attended the festival at NRG Park.

“The crowd compressing caused some panic and it started causing injuries,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said after the incident. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York on June 15, 2021. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eight festival-goers from ages 14-27 sadly lost their lives in the commotion and one 9-year-old remains fighting for his life in intensive care. Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with their second child, was at the concert and defended him.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming of performing,” she said in an Instagram post.

Scott’s attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, meanwhile, critiqued what he called finger-pointing and accused Houston officials of inconsistent messages.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Water Balloon Fight With Daughter Stormi

“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like that from happening again,” McPherson said.

Travis Scott and Kanye West. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Next, the hosts continue the Kardashian updates and look into the new young model that Kanye West has been seen with several times amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper attended a Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old model by his side.

While it remains unclear when the two started hanging out, one week earlier, Vinetria attended West’s Sunday Service performance and posted a photo from inside the event.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: The Way They Were

The news of Kanye’s rumored new love interest comes just days after rumors that his soon-to-be ex-wife is spending time with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

For this and much more listen above!

