On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Kim Kardashian’s very strange Met Gala look and why it may have been inspired by her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The Skims founder sent the internet buzzing when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, wrapped in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her entire face.

Fans seemed confused by the look, but now, Kardashian is speaking out about how the outfit tied into this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” writing via Instagram, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

Kardashian’s attended the Met Gala with Balenciaga Creative Director, Selma Gvasalia, after fans thought her date might be West. She also stepped out in a similar outfit the day before, wearing a Vetements trench coat, face mask and boots.

Next, the hosts look into the engagement of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The pop star, 39, shared a snap on Instagram of her engagement ring prominently featured while sharing a kiss with her fiancé.

The news comes just one day after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed papers saying he would be stepping down as her conservator after being in the position for over a decade.

“Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along, “ a source told Us in February 2018. “She’s very happy in her relationship. She had a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

Lastly, Us also looks into Machine Gun Kelly’s drama-filled VMAs. MGK allegedly was involved in a fight on the red carpet and ran off stage before his performance with Travis Barker.

