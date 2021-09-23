Hot Hollywood >Episode 136

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take Manhattan and Erika Jayne Steps Out

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City and what their itinerary will be.

How Much Money Did Princess Diana Leave to Prince Harry?

Read article

The couple has not made an in-person appearance together since the birth of their daughter, Lili. The pair kicked off their New York tour with a trip to honor the victims of September 11 at the One World Trade Center observatory on Thursday, September 23.

Archie and Lili’s parents arrived hand in hand alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “It’s wonderful to be back, “Markle, 40, told reporters at their visit.

“Really thrilled to have these wonderful guests and particularly thrilled about the work they are doing,” de Blasio told attendees. Harry and Meghan wore all black, likely reflecting the somber reason for their visit.

Harry and Meghan Make Time’s Most Influential People List: See the Cover

Read article

Next, the hosts look into the rare public appearance by Erika Jayne amid her divorce from Tom Girardi. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the grand opening of Sushisamba Las Vegas Tree Bar & Lounge inside Grand Canal Shoppes on Tuesday, September 21.

An eyewitness told Us that the “Exxxpensive” singer was “in a great mood” and “she had a great time with her invited guests, she was smiling and taking photos with them.”

Tom Girardi’s Victims Can Collect Money From Erika Jayne, Judge Rules

Read article

This is Erika’s first appearance since she made headlines in December 2020 when she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. “The Pretty Mess” pop star has been accused of receiving $25 million in misappropriated funds over the years.

Lastly, Us also looks into the Britney vs. Spears trailer released by Netflix. The documentary is set to reveal “confidential” information about the “Everytime” singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears' Mom and Sister Share Cryptic Messages After Court Win

Read article

“It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Spears’ voice can be heard saying in the teaser. The film is directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been in the works for 18 months.

The teaser features voiceovers from interviews in which people discuss the 39-year old’s struggles and family issues. “Britney’s never had one person she could trust. Not Mom. Not Dad, one person adds in the trailer.

While another person can be heard saying, “No one would talk,” a voiceover states someone else “very close to the conservatorship” who “leaked” a “confidential report.”

For this and much more listen above!

