It’s been nearly a year since Bravo announced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and the wait is (almost) over.

The network revealed the cast — Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah — and trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday, September 9.

“Perfection is attainable,” Heather says at the top of the teaser before revealing she’s a “purebred pioneer Mormon.”

The trailer wastes no time tackling all of the women’s religion, with Lisa also revealing she’s Mormon — “by choice.” While Salt Lake City serves as the global headquarters for the Mormon religion, the remaining Real Housewives practice other faiths.

“I’m Jewish and I’m from Chicago,” Meredith declares.

Mary reveals, “I’m actually Pentecostal.”

Whitney, meanwhile, left the church. “It is a really big deal that I am no longer Mormon,” she says.

Jen has a similar story: “I was raised Mormon, but I’m converting to Islam.”

After brief introductions, the new Bravolebrities waste no time bringing the drama.

“There’s a lot of misrepresentation of who is friends with who in this circle,” Meredith quips in the trailer.

Heather then asks Whitney if she thinks she’s a “homewrecker,” to which she replies, “Lisa accused me of being a swinger.”

Bravo announced the latest installment of the Real Housewives franchise at BravoCon in November 2019.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have tell you, you’re in Utah and you’ve got the majesty of the mountains. You’ve got the majesty of the Mormon religion,” Andy Cohen told fans at the convention. They hobnob with Hollywood stars who come to Sundance. It is gorgeous, and I think you’re gonna be really surprised, intrigued and titillated by the group of women we have chosen in Salt Lake City for the next Real Housewives.”

Salt Lake City joins Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Potomac and Dallas as the latest city to get the Real Housewives treatment.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 11, at 10 p.m.

