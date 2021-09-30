Feeling good! Britney Spears is focused on the finer things in life after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday, September 29.

“On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!” the 39-year-old pop star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after news broke of her father’s removal from her conservatorship team.

The Grammy winner shared a video of herself flying a plane on Wednesday, despite being nervous to take over the steering wheel.

“First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!!” she continued. “Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that a judge suspended Jamie, 69, from his role as conservator at the request of Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. John Zabel was appointed as the musician’s temporary conservator until December 31, 2021.

The judge also ruled that Jodi Montgomery‘s role as conservator of Britney’s person would remain intact until the same date. Both legal teams are due in court on November 12 to determine whether the conservatorship, which Britney has been under since 2008, should be terminated completely.

Earlier this year, Britney spoke out against the conservatorship first time publicly during a June hearing. The “Overprotected” singer’s 24-minute statement included her admission that she was unaware the conservatorship could end until recently.

“I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated — again — if I want to end the conservatorship. I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it,” she said.

Britney added, “I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not.”

The singer’s conservatorship started in 2008. It’s an adult guardianship for incapacitated people who can’t be in control of their own lives on a personal and/or financial level.

“I just want my life back,” the Las Vegas performer said in June. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

Britney made it clear just how strict the conservatorship could be when she revealed the wide spectrum of what is in control of her conservators. She said she couldn’t make minor changes like, refinish her kitchen cabinets without permission, and she revealed that she couldn’t remove her IUD to get pregnant because her conservators didn’t want her to have another child.

The Crossroads actress has received support from her fan base, who have rallied around the #FreeBritney movement for years, as well as her peers in the entertainment industry.