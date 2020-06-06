‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Not a thing to do, but take a trip down memory lane! That ’70s Show managed to cultivate some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. It’s also responsible for catapulting its younger stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson into the spotlight.

Created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, That ’70s Show centered on a group of teens growing up in the suburbs of Wisconsin in the 1970s. It ran for seven seasons on Fox from 1998 to 2006.

Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong also appeared on the series.

“[We] had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last … but we knew it was gonna be fun,” Valderrama reflected via Instagram in August 2018, while celebrating the show’s 20-year anniversary. “We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world … [and] we grew up together. We were a family, and will always be.”

Grace, the series lead, and Kutcher both left the series after seven seasons. Though Josh Meyers stepped in during their absence, both actors returned for the series finale in 2006.

The success of That ’70s Show also led to the release of That ’80s Show in 2002. The spinoff series featured Glenn Howerton of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame in the early days of his career. The sitcom was short-lived as it was canceled that year after one season.

Despite That ’70s Show’s continued popularity today through cable reruns and Netflix streaming, fans shouldn’t expect to see the series revived in the same fashion as Roseanne and Full House. Grace previously hinted thst likelihood of the entire cast returning for a revival is slim.

“That cast has gone on to such amazing things. Each person individually has had such great success,” he explained to Newsweek in September 2018. “I would absolutely love to do it to spend time with those guys, but I don’t want to think about it too much. It’d be too fun of an idea, and I doubt it would happen.”

Scroll down to see what the cast has been up to since the series wrapped!