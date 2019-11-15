Good morning, angels! More than four decades after the franchise kicked off, Charlie’s Angels are back on the case in a new film, with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott earning their wings as the latest trio of secret agents. Leading these Angels onscreen and off is Elizabeth Banks, who penned the screenplay, directed the film and took on the role of Bosley.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” Banks told Entertainment Weekly in April. “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

To celebrate the November 15 release of the action film, scroll down to see the actors who have answered Charle’s speakerphone call over the past 40-plus years.