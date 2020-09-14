Reunited and it feels so good! Drew Barrymore‘s new talk show has finally made its debut — and she didn’t disappoint with her first guests.

On Monday, September 14, the Santa Clarita Diet alum, 45, hosted the premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show with special appearances by Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and longtime pal Adam Sandler. Barrymore and Sandler, 54, gave fans an idea of how their 50 First Dates characters would be handling the twists and turns of 2020, while she and her former Charlie’s Angels costars reminisced on their 20 years of friendship.

“The thing I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments,” Barrymore said of Diaz, 48, and Liu, 51. “We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and we are such good friends because it’s real. We go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.”

The three actresses starred alongside one another in the 2000 action-comedy Charlie’s Angels and have remained a tightly knit group throughout the years. As they’ve each faced their own ups and downs and took on the challenges of being working moms, they’ve always kept it “real” with each other.

Before getting together with her former costars for a socially distant reunion on camera, Barrymore opened up about the lasting legacy of their female-driven film.

“There’s a lot of anniversaries, but the Charlie’s Angels one is very special for all of us involved,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, noting that Charlie’s Angels turns 20 in October. “We spent four years of our lives making those films, editing them, traveling the world to promote, training kung fu, and we have the longest-lasting friendships out of it. To know that we got to be a part of something so empowered — and that film, we wanted to have women in it that were strong and capable and had a sense of humor.”

Launching a new talk show in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic was a “giant undertaking,” the Blended actress told Variety days before her series premiere, but one she was ready to tackle head-on. The live show will feature celeb interviews, comedy segments, conversations with local news affiliates and a stocked crowd of virtual audience members.

“I think the limitations of the pandemic made us a more modern show,” she explained. “When forced to think differently, we tried to turn every obstacle into an opportunity. … I love that as people we can try to grow and fix ourselves and figure things out and never stop learning. I’m totally responsible for my growth and enlightenment on a daily basis. I like doing that in a communal setting — laughing and learning about how human we all are.”