Coming soon! Although it’s been eight months since the news broke of Drew Barrymore hosting her own talk show, it’s officially happening sooner than audiences may have thought.

On Tuesday, July 28, the actress, 45, shared a video via Instagram announcing that the show’s website is now live and that the talk show will premiere in the fall. However, she’s also rolling out new content now.

“We’re going to be launching with a digital series and it will include things like Movie Night, which will kick off July 30, actually with Good Burger! It’s such a classic,” the Wildflower author said. “I’m going to be talking to Kenan [Thompson] and Kel [Mitchell]. … I come from movies, I love movies and I want to bring that part of my life into this.”

In addition to Movie Night, the Golden Globe winner will be rolling out other digital series: The Art of the Interview, Cookbook Club and The Making Of.

“In The Art of the Interview, I speak to hosts that I really admire, and we get into interesting conversations and I really start my journey with them — with people I admire,” Barrymore explained. “All of the things that we sort of love in life, I really want to live on this website.”

The Making Of will show the process of launching the show — which was a bit different than the producer originally expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been a part of this show for over a year now and I want to show you what the journey has been, where were we, what kind of show were we making in 2019 or we thought we were making,” the director said. “Here comes 2020, the most unprecedented year. How do we meet this moment and make obstacles into opportunities and really put out a show that I feel that is respectful and has takeaways and has an intelligent optimism and really just encompasses all that there is in life in a beautiful piggybank? And we’ll break it on the floor every day.”

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on Monday, September 14. Check your local listings for network and time info.