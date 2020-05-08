Making it work! The coronavirus pandemic has halted many Hollywood projects, including Mission: Impossible 7 and Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but it has also sparked new TV shows and webseries.

John Krasinski launched a YouTube series called Some Good News in March. The same month, Miley Cyrus created an Instagram Live talk show in which she chats with new guests five days a week … all while at home.

While quarantined on Martha’s Vineyard with their son, Gene, Amy Schumer and her chef husband, Chris Fischer, were inspired to create Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

“I think the best time to impress somebody is with a late-night meal,” the comedian said in a teaser for the couple’s Food Network show, which launches on May 11, while eating wings and rice. “Just have sex with a stranger and make this meal and they will stalk you.”

During the quarantine times, Fischer revealed that “the most positive thing you can do during this time is make something and use your hands and learn.”

“We’ve got to spend so much time with our family, so that’s a plus,” Schumer said in the clip. “I’m learning how to cook and that’s a minus.”

Beginning in April, Hilarie Burton and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, joined forces to host Friday Night in With the Morgans on AMC every Friday night. They kicked off their video-chatting series with Morgan’s Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and his wife — and Burton’s One Tree Hill costar — Danneel Ackles as guests.

“The plan is to maybe smile and laugh in a time that has been very hard to smile, much less laugh,” Morgan wrote via Instagram on April 10, announcing the series. “We will be interacting with fans and I’m sure, NOT fans as well, which is always a good time! I now need to figure out some hashtags… hold while I do some thinking… xoxojd.”

The world of scripted television has also been influenced by the pandemic.

CBS TV Studios announced on May 4 that Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King inspired its upcoming scripted series about Joe Exotic, starring Nicolas Cage.

Netflix, on the other hand, has a show called Social Distance in the works, meant to capture the current lifestyle of being apart together. It hails from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

Scroll down to see which shows you can stream now — and which ones you can expect in the future — courtesy of the coronavirus quarantine.