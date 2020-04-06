The experience of a lifetime! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt gave an unexpecting Hamilton fan a special surprise that featured the Broadway show’s original cast.

During the second episode of Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube series, the 40-year-old Office alum had a Zoom chat with a young girl named Aubrey amid her “rough week.” Aubrey was supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville, Florida, but the performance was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Though it had been her “dream” to see the show, she turned to Mary Poppins Returns for comfort.

“I have a deal for you,” he began. “When it’s all over, I will fly you and your mom to New York, and you will see Hamilton on Broadway. How does that sound?”

Aubrey was so moved by Krasinki’s generous gift, she responded by covering her mouth in shock. The Jack Ryan actor, however, had more surprises in store for Aubrey as he next introduced the school-aged girl to Blunt, 37.

“Hi, Aubrey! Do you like Mary Poppins Returns?” the Into the Woods actress asked Aubrey, who replied, “I watched it two nights ago.” Aubrey revealed that she viewed the Disney remake since Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and creator of Hamilton, appears in the film alongside Blunt.

The A Quiet Place costars then joked that Miranda, 40, is “not the best part” of Mary Poppins Returns. To Aubrey’s surprise, the In the Heights producer Zoom-bombed the trio’s conversation to briefly defend his involvement in the family-friendly flick and introduce himself to the young child.

“Hi, Aubrey! How are you? I’m sorry you didn’t get to see Hamilton,” Miranda said. “I’m so glad to meet you!”

Aubrey was speechless with Miranda’s arrival into the chat. However, her excitement only grew when the Zoom discussion was joined by additional people, which turned out to be the original cast of Hamilton. The entire cast performed “Alexander Hamilton,” Aubrey’s favorite song from the hit musical.

Krasinski launched Some Good News on March 29 to promote more upbeat content amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the premiere episode, he recruited Steve Carell to celebrate The Office’s 15-year anniversary, which occurred on March 24. He also stated his reason for starting the YouTube series.

“For years now, I’ve been wondering why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?” he said while opening episode one. “Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week [on Twitter] asking, nay begging, for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘Alright, enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault and this is SGN.”

Some Good News is available on YouTube.