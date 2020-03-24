‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now

It’s been 15 years since viewers first followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office.

The sitcom, which premiered on NBC March 24, 2005, starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard) and Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer).

While Carell left the show after season 7, Kinsey told Us Weekly in August 2019 that she would only be down for a reunion if everyone was involved.

“If it was a reunion, I would want everybody there. If I get to say my wish list, that’s my wish list,” she told Us at the time. “So we were talking today, going back and forth, because we have a little something coming up, but we can’t, we can’t talk about it yet, because the ink’s not dry.”

Carell, however, has made it pretty clear that he’s not interested.

“The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air,” the actor told Collider in December 2018. “I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be.”

While fans may not see the classic characters onscreen together again, Kinsey assured Us that her character, Angela, and Wilson’s Dwight are living their own version of happily ever after.

“I’ll tell you where I like to think of them. I like to think of them on their farm, and maybe they’re running a really crappy bed and breakfast,” she said told Us, before referencing Dwight’s cousin Mose Schrute. “Mose is like in charge of the valet and it’s horrible. It’s like a really uncomfortable Fawlty Towers.”

Scroll through for an update on the cast: