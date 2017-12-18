A revival of The Office is in the works for NBC but Steve Carell won’t be returning as Michael Scott, according to multiple reports.

Following in the successful footsteps of the Golden Globe-nominated Will & Grace reboot, the network is looking to bring back the hit comedy for the 2018-2019 season, according to TVLine.

The series would be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch and include a mix of new and old cast members, and The Hollywood Reporter and TVLine report that a search is underway to find a new actor to take over as the show’s lead, the regional manager of the paper supply company. (Carell left the show after season 7, returning for the series finale in 2013.)

The Office also starred Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper and ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. It was based on a BBC series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Angela Kinsey, who played cat-loving accountant Angela Martin on the show, told Us Weekly in October that she would “love” to return for a reunion.

“I would love it, but I have no idea,” she told Us. “Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up!”

Kinsey revealed that a lot of people come up to talk to her about the show and her feisty character.

“It was such an amazing chapter in my life,” she told Us. “Most people expect me to be a bitch, but it’s usually the opposite. I talk people’s ears off and I actually turn them off because I talk too much.”

