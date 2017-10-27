Clocking in at Dunder Mifflin? Sign Angela Kinsey up. The former The Office star sat down with Us Weekly to talk a potential reunion and where her character Angela, the judgmental feisty, accountant with an affinity for cats, would be today. Watch the video above!

After nine seasons the hit NBC show wrapped up in 2013, and while she admits she would “love” a reunion, she has no idea if it will happen since “everyone is doing so many things.”

However, Kinsey, 46, already knows how her script would play out. Her character and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) had an off-and-on romance, but tied the knot during the series finale. The actress believes they are still together and “locked in on that beet farm,” otherwise known as Schrute Farms.

And while it’s been four years since the series aired, people are still stopping the actress to talk about the show.

“I love it,” Kinsey told Us. “It was such an amazing chapter in my life. Most people expect me to be a bitch, but it’s usually the opposite. I talk people’s ears off and I actually turn them off because I talk too much.”

Kinsey’s next chapter is starring in the second season of Netflix’s Haters Back Off, alongside Colleen Ballinger. The show is based off of Ballinger’s viral character, Miranda Sings.

“[This season] is about repairing relationships because at the end of season one the family was pretty fractured,” the actress told Us. “It has all that cringey, awkward, now I’m laughing, now I’m uncomfortable kind of stuff.”

Hater’s Back Off is now streaming on Netflix.

