



It’s been six years since the end of The Office, but the memory of fan-favorite couple Angela Martin and Dwight Schrute lives on for star Angela Kinsey.

Kinsey, 48, who starred on the NBC sitcom for nine seasons, sat down with Us Weekly for National Bring Your Cat to the Vet Day on August 22 to look back on her Office journey and theorize about where Angela and Dwight (played by Rainn Wilson) would be today.

“I’ll tell you where I like to think of them. I like to think of them on their farm, and maybe they’re running a really crappy bed and breakfast,” she said, before referencing Dwight’s cousin Mose Schrute and the 1970s BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers. “Mose is like in charge of the valet and it’s horrible. It’s like a really uncomfortable Fawlty Towers.”

The Louisiana native also talked about the possibility of an Office reunion, which she wouldn’t do if Steve Carrell, who played Michael Scott on the series, wasn’t there.

“If it was a reunion, I would want everybody there,” she said. “If I get to say my wish list, that’s my wish list.”

Carrell told Collider in December about why fans can count him out of an Office reboot. “The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air,” he said at the time. “I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be.”

In December 2017, TVLine reported that an Office reunion without Carrell was in the works at NBC for the 2018 – 2019 season, but little has been said since then.

Despite the mixed news, Kinsey teased that at least a few of the Office cast members are set to come together in some way. Though she didn’t specify what that reunion would entail, she did reveal that the cast’s group chat is very active over the secret project.

“So we were talking today, going back and forth, because we have a little something coming up, but we can’t, we can’t talk about it yet, because the ink’s not dry,” she said.

Kinsey was one of several Office stars to reunite for B.J. Novak’s 40th birthday party in July. Other cast members included Jenna Fischer and Novak’s ex-girlfriend Mindy Kaling.

“We’ve all stayed in touch and we’re friends and we’re really supportive of each other, whenever we can turn out and be there for each other,” Kinsey said of the celebration. “The Office, like the Dunder Mifflin employees, were a dysfunctional family, and we are sort of that in real life. We are really invested in each other’s lives.”

As for who got the most drunk at Novak’s bash, Kinsey confessed that it was “no one.”

“We’re too old. No one’s sloppy. You can’t be sloppy in your 40s, people,” she said.

For more with Kinsey, watch the video above.

