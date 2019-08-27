Angela Kinsey I’m a Cat Lady Just Like my Office Character





Great minds think alike! Angela Kinsey revealed the one similarity she shares with her former The Office character, besides boasting the same first name — their love for cats.

“I am a cat lady,” Kinsey, 48, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m an animal lover.”

The actress then shared details of the menagerie that lives in her home. “You know, we have two dogs. We have two cats. Our cats own the house, as cats do,” she continued. “I mean, they are bigger than our dogs, so that probably helps.”

Kinsey portrayed Angela Martin, an avid cat lover, for nine seasons on the beloved NBC series from 2005 to 2013. Her fictional character owned several felines, including Sprinkles — a pet her future husband, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), accidentally killed during the season 4 premiere.

Angela always went above and beyond for her furry friends, going as far as to lick one of her cats in season 5 to clean it. Though Kinsey’s admiration for cats is downright normal in comparison, she revealed to Us the most indulgent thing she does for her pets.

“I tend to buy them things that I don’t know that they always need,” she explained to Us. “I have a Christmas stocking for them. They get presents, and … I’m like, ‘Here’s your present, try to open it, you’re going to love it.’ So I think I do stuff like that.”

The Haters Back Off! actress also noted that she will “talk to them like I’m having a conversation.”

In honor of National Bring Your Cat to the Vet day on August 22, Kinsey stressed to Us the importance of getting a cat properly checked out. “It’s harder to get our cats to the vet. It’s easier to get dogs to the vet,” she said. “I think because cats are loners, it’s hard to know how they’re doing, how’s their health.”

To hear Kinsey gush over her fur family, watch the exclusive video above! (All cats in the above video were provided by Monmouth County SPCA. They are also up for adoption.)

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

