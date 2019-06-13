Jim and Pam are at it again! The Office costars John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer have been trading hilarious jabs throughout the Stanley Cup finals, but the actor took the battle to the next level on Wednesday, June 12.

Krasinski, 39, who played Jim Halpert on the sitcom, enlisted the help of another cast member to poke fun at Fischer — who portrayed his wife, Pam Beesly — as he cheered on his beloved Boston Bruins. “Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs recently,” the A Quiet Place star said in an Instagram video. “I just wanted to say, I’m really sorry you’re not here.”

As Krasinski continued to speak into his phone, David Denman, who played Fischer’s onscreen ex-fiancé, Roy, sat down next to him. “This is Jenna, by the way,” Krasinski tells Denman, 48, who handed him a beer, said “hi” to the camera and quickly turned away from the video.

“Ha. Ha. Ha. Be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game,” Fischer, 45, wrote in the comments section with a nod to the Office episode in which Pam told a story about how Roy left her at a minor league hockey game while they were dating.

Krasinski and Fischer — who is a St. Louis fan — have been going back and forth on Twitter throughout the NHL series. The Splitting Up Together alum opened up to NBC Sports on Sunday, June 9, and revealed their rivalry dates back to the days they were filming the NBC show.

The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 and also starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard) and Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon).

Talk of a reboot of the series began to swirl last year, and Krasinski shared his enthusiasm for the possibility during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February 2018.

“I did hear that … on the internet,” he joked. “Guess who didn’t get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC is like, ‘You know who we didn’t like? Jim.’”

Krasinski added of reprising his role of Jim: “Oh, my God, are you kidding? I would love to. I’d love to get that gang back together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!