He’d totally head back to Scranton, PA! John Krasinski shared his thoughts on a possible reboot of The Office — and it’s safe to say he’d say yes in a heartbeat.

During a Monday, February 12,appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting his upcoming film A Quiet Place, the 60-year-old host turned the conversation to the plethora of TV show revivals.

When DeGeneres asked the 38-year-old actor if he’d heard the rumors that the sitcom was coming back, he responded: “I did hear that … on the internet.”

He continued to joke, “Guess who didn’t get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC is like, ‘You know who we didn’t like? Jim.’”

“It better not be true [that they’re doing it without me,]” he said as he pretended to cry. “Oh my god — go to commercial, go to commercial!”

After some back-and-forth banter, DeGeneres asked the question that every fan of the Dunder Mifflin crew is wondering: “Would you do it? I hope you would.”

“Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to,” he said of reprising his role of Jim Halpert. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

Krasinski isn’t the only Office alum who’d be ready to get back in the studio with his castmates. Following the widespread of revival rumors late last year, many of the shows’ stars began to share their thoughts.

Angela Kinsey — who played the cat-loving accountant Angela Martin has — exclusively told Us Weekly in October that she would support a reboot. “I would love it, but I have no idea,” she told Us at the time. “Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up!”

Us Weekly also caught up with Ed Helms that same month who dished on the possibility of the reboot. “I love it! I don’t know if there’s a payoff on that hope, but it’s so awesome that people still care so much about it and root for it,” he said. “I catch it on syndication all the time. I love it. I still love watching it. I was as big a fan as anybody before.”

However, the star of the show — Steve Carell — won’t be returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Office, which ran from 2005-2013, also starred Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

