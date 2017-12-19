They’re not superstitious, but they are a little stitious. The Office alum Angela Kinsey has a few questions about the hit show’s revival rumors.

“Ummm @nbc call me … Have a quick question for you,” the 46-year-old actress tweeted on Monday, December 18, noting that the network should also connect with her costar Creed Bratton. “Also call @creedbratton because he is blowing up my phone. K. Thx. Byeeee.”

Kinsey, who portrayed the snarky, cat-loving accountant Angela Martin on the comedy, exclusively told Us Weekly in October that she would support a reboot.

“I would love it, but I have no idea,” she said. “Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up!”

Kinsey reminisced about her onscreen dynamic with costar and best friend Jenna Fischer while the two baked holiday cookies together on Thursday, December 19. “I liked our sass, I have to say.” Fischer, 43, who played Angela’s nemesis secretary-turned-art student Pam Beesly Halpert, recalled. “We would laugh so much.”

Ed Helms, known for his role as the a capella-singing salesman Andy Bernard, also gushed about a possible revival while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month. “I love it! I don’t know if there’s a payoff on that hope, but it’s so awesome that people still care so much about it and root for it,” he told Us on Wednesday, December 13, at the L.A. premiere of Father Figures, noting that he still watches reruns of the show. “I catch it on syndication all the time. I love it. I still love watching it. I was as big a fan as anybody before.”

As previously reported, the Emmy-award winning series might be making a comeback for the 2018-2019 season. The revival would take place at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania branch and feature returning and new cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the paper supply company’s regional manager before leaving in season 7, will not be returning.

The Office, which ran from 2005-2013, also starred John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

