Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 has to shut down filming in Venice due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The film has canceled its production schedule for the foreseeable future as the country has had more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement on Monday, February 24, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio added: “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

According to the outlet, Cruise, 57, who is the lead of the franchise, playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the seventh time, was not in Italy for the shoot.

The Daily Mail, however, reported on Monday that the Top Gun star was stuck in Venice as a result of the set closure. According to the outlet, Cruise is holed up at the Hotel Gritti Palace in the city, after arriving on location on February 20.

On Sunday, February 23, Italian officials closed down 10 towns, shut down schools in major cities and canceled sporting events and other big events, The New York Times reported. Before the Italian outbreak, the virus had its largest number of casualties in China, with 2,663 who have passed away, and there are reportedly more than 78,000 infected worldwide.

The New York native previously had another setback on the last film in the action franchise. Cruise broke his ankle while jumping between buildings in a stunt for the 2018 flick, Mission: Impossible Fallout.

“I knew instantly my ankle was broken, and I really didn’t want to do it again, so just got up and carried on with the take,” the actor recalled on The Graham Norton Show in 2018. “I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital,’ and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangement.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for a July 23, 2021, release, with its next installment planned to hit theaters on August 5, 2022, a month after Cruise turns 60.