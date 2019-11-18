Taking risks for the best shot is in their nature! Tom Cruise, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lawrence are among the stars who often perform their own stunts in their action-packed films.

The Top Gun star is known for his dedication to stunt work, even when it leads to injury. Cruise broke his ankle while jumping from scaffolding to a nearby building during filming for Mission: Impossible – Fallout in August 2017. His accident caused a hiatus in filming.

Cruise detailed the mishap during a January 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I was chasing Henry [Cavill] and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall,” he explained.

The Risky Business actor did not let the injury stop him from finishing the scene, though. “I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take,” he recalled. “I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to [the] hospital.’”

Cruise returned to filming before he was completely mended — and continued to perform his own stunts. “It’s still broken but I’m doing well. It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going,” he noted. “I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do.”

Garner is another celeb who frequently takes the reins in the action department — a habit she made while starring as Sydney Bristow on Alias from 2001 to 2006. The actress’ longtime stunt double, Shauna Duggins, told Variety in August 2018 that the Peppermint star did 98 percent of her own stunts in the film.

“Jennifer worked her booty off,” Duggins said of her three months of training. “Every single fight scene is her. There are some hits, and you see her face hit the ground. Obviously she’s good at fights from Alias and Daredevil and Elektra and The Kingdom. [But this] was really rough and gritty. You feel her pain every time she takes a punch — you see her face feel the pain.”

Scroll to see which other stars perform their own stunts!