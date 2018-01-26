The show must go on! Tom Cruise detailed the exact moment his Mission: Impossible — Fallout injury occurred and revealed how he’s doing now during a Friday, January 26, interview on The Graham Norton Show.

“I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall,” the 55-year-old actor recalled while making an appearance on the late-night program with his costars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

The Top Gun star, who is famous for doing his own stunts, continued: “I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. ‘I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital.'”

He added, joking: “And then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.”

When asked if his ankle is now healed, Cruise replied: “It’s still broken but I’m doing well. It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going. I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do.”

As previously reported, the August 2017 injury forced filming to come to a halt and the cast got back to work earlier this month with their main man, Cruise, in tow.

During the hiatus, Paramount Pictures released a statement assuring fans that the production date wouldn’t be affected. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018,” they said at the time.

Cruise also made another jump recently — the one to social media. He officially joined Instagram on Thursday, January 26, where he revealed the title of the sixth film in the action franchise.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 28.

