Instagram users, please give a warm welcome to Tom Cruise! The 55-year-old finally joined the platform for selfies, sunsets and food pics on Thursday, January 25 — and confirmed Mission: Impossible — Fallout is the title of the sixth film in the action franchise.

In his first-ever post, Cruise shared a photo of a clap board spelling out the movie’s name, which had not yet been revealed. He captioned the image: “Get Ready, #MissionImpossible.” The Jerry Maguire alum then posted a picture of himself from the set where he is seen dangling from a helicopter. “We’ve up the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

Cruise’s bio is pretty straightforward. The action star describes himself as an actor and producer and states that he’s been “running in movies since 1981.”

Though Cruise is a newbie to Instagram, he boasts more than 6 million Twitter followers.

As previously reported, Cruise is back to work for the first time since breaking his ankle in August 2017 and is performing his own daredevil stunts. Of course this is nothing new for Cruise. He hung off the side of an airplane in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation in 2015 and scaled the world’s tallest building — Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Patrol.

Meanwhile, if Cruise has questions about how to create an Instagram story, he can hit up his son, @theconnorcruise or any of his 571,000 followers. As one excited fan wrote in the comments section of Cruise’s first post: “OMG welcome. I was waiting of you!”

