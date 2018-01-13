Say what you want about Tom Cruise, but he’s no slacker. The tireless actor is back to work for the first time since breaking his ankle in August 2017 and, as usual, performing his own daredevil stunts!

The Top Gun star, 55, was spotted on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Saturday, January 13, where he was seen running, jumping and flying a helicopter.

In a video originally posted by TMZ in August 2017, the Jerry Maguire actor was spotted limping in pain after jumping from a rooftop to an adjacent building, where he landed and hit the side. Cruise later pulled himself up and attempted to continue to film, but shortly afterwards he fell to his knees. A few moments later, it was clear Cruise was in severe pain and he was pulled back to the scaffolding as a crew member went to assist him.

Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, which have included hanging off the side of an airplane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015 and scaling the world’s tallest building — Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Patrol.

While the injury forced the filming of Mission Impossible 6 to be suspended while the actor healed, Paramount Pictures assured fans that the movie’s release date would not be affected, releasing a statement in August that read, “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018.”

